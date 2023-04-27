Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 97,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned about 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

