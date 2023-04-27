Glassman Wealth Services Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 544.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.2 %

RSG opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.82.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

