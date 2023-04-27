Glassman Wealth Services Has $137,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.02. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.