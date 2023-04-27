Glassman Wealth Services Has $258,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 768 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after acquiring an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,751,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $481,915,000 after buying an additional 86,203 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $363.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.40 and its 200-day moving average is $344.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

