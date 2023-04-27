Glassman Wealth Services Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $231.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.64.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

