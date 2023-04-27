Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 3,814 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,162,000 after purchasing an additional 276,360 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,607,000 after purchasing an additional 871,211 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,261,000 after acquiring an additional 86,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

