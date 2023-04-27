Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 719 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fiserv by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 43.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.31. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

