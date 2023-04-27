GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

GlycoMimetics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 44,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,683. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Insider Transactions at GlycoMimetics

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,101.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,573,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,299,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,461,451 shares of company stock worth $2,981,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,940 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLYC. StockNews.com cut GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

