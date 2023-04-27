GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.
GlycoMimetics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 44,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,683. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.
In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,101.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,573,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,299,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,461,451 shares of company stock worth $2,981,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLYC. StockNews.com cut GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
