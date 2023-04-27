Goldfinch (GFI) Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $27.44 million and $164,876.79 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,261,550 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

