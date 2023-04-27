Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 169000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Goldgroup Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Goldgroup Mining Company Profile

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

