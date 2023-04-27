Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,221 shares during the quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

GEM traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,869. The company has a market cap of $950.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

