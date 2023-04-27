Goldmining Inc. Acquires 11,503 Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. acquired 11,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $103,642.03. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,768,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,017,005.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldmining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Goldmining Inc. acquired 25,001 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $226,009.04.

On Friday, April 21st, Goldmining Inc. acquired 44,136 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $396,341.28.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Goldmining Inc. acquired 122,490 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,224,900.00.

Shares of GLDG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.04. 409,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,409. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $174.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in GoldMining by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,426,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 749,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GoldMining by 765.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 628,376 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GoldMining by 930.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 163,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

