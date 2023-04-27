Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $53.73, but opened at $56.53. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $59.91, with a volume of 150,899 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.
Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
Goosehead Insurance Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,000.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)
