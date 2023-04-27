Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Short Interest Down 37.6% in April

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 14,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GHIX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,631. Gores Holdings IX has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.