Graco (NYSE:GGG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Graco Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $8.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.08. 1,367,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. Graco has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $77.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Graco

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Stories

