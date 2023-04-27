Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $834.71

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 834.71 ($10.42) and traded as low as GBX 830.60 ($10.37). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 836.60 ($10.45), with a volume of 168,528 shares.

Grafton Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 883.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 834.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.26.

Grafton Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 23.75 ($0.30) dividend. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $9.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,928.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grafton Group

About Grafton Group

In other news, insider Rosheen McGuckian bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 885 ($11.05) per share, with a total value of £17,036.25 ($21,276.70). Also, insider Eric Born acquired 11,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 870 ($10.87) per share, for a total transaction of £98,310 ($122,780.07). 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

