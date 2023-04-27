GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Shares Down 3%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.35. 213,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 328,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut GreenLight Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.
