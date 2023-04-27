GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Shares Down 3%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.35. 213,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 328,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut GreenLight Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

GreenLight Biosciences Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenLight Biosciences

About GreenLight Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in GreenLight Biosciences by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

