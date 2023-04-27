Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

PAC stock opened at $171.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average is $170.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $200.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.33). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $406.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,898 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 169,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 54,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $6,691,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth about $4,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

