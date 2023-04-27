Guggenheim Boosts Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $18.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 0.46. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 10,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $101,204.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 435,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 10,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $101,204.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,307,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 739,721 shares of company stock worth $8,050,918. 35.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

