GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BN. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of BN opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

