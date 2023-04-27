GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Altria Group stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

