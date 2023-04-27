GYL Financial Synergies LLC Invests $221,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Insider Activity

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $258.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

