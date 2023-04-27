H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 446.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. H World Group accounts for about 0.5% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 59,968 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 42,660 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H World Group stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.40. 860,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.52.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

