Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,633 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,743,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

