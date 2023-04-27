Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-$4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38.

Hasbro Trading Up 14.6 %

Shares of HAS stock traded up $7.52 on Thursday, hitting $58.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,597,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,771. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $94.22.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 70.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.