Head-To-Head Analysis: Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hurricane Energy and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurricane Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00

ProFrac has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 178.29%. Given ProFrac’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Hurricane Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A ProFrac 4.79% -24.20% 9.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Hurricane Energy and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hurricane Energy and ProFrac’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ProFrac $2.43 billion 0.69 $91.50 million N/A N/A

ProFrac has higher revenue and earnings than Hurricane Energy.

Summary

ProFrac beats Hurricane Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hurricane Energy

(Get Rating)

Hurricane Energy Plc engages in the exploration of oil and gas reserves in fractured basement reservoirs. It holds licenses on the UK Continental Shelf to the west of Shetland Blocks. The company was founded by Robert Clive Trice on September 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

