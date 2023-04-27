Head to Head Review: Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Rating) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Toro and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Toro alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro N/A N/A N/A TORM 38.99% 43.56% 22.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of TORM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of TORM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TORM $1.44 billion 1.75 $562.75 million $6.79 4.56

This table compares Toro and TORM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Toro.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Toro and TORM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A TORM 0 1 1 0 2.50

TORM has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 33.74%. Given TORM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TORM is more favorable than Toro.

Summary

TORM beats Toro on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products. Toro Corp. is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About TORM

(Get Rating)

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.