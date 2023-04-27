Head to Head Survey: FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) vs. AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) and AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AXA shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get FOXO Technologies alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FOXO Technologies and AXA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 24.92 -$95.25 million N/A N/A AXA $107.85 billion 0.72 $7.03 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

This table compares FOXO Technologies and AXA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies N/A -18,881.06% -90.78% AXA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FOXO Technologies and AXA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AXA 0 1 2 0 2.67

AXA has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.46%. Given AXA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AXA is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXA has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AXA beats FOXO Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About AXA

(Get Rating)

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings. The Europe segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom & Ireland, Spain and Italy. The Asian segment consists of Life & Savings activities in Japan, Hong Kong and Asia High Potentials as well as Property & Casualty activities in Hong Kong and Asia High Potentials. The AXA XL segment consists of Property & Casualty activities at XL Group, as well as AXA Corporate Solutions Assurance and AXA Art. The International segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities in 14 countries within Europe, Middle East, and Africa & Latin America as well as in Singapore, in Malaysia and in India. The Transversal & Central Holdings segment includes transversal entities namely AXA Investment Managers, AXA Assistance, AXA Liabilities Managers, AXA Globa

Receive News & Ratings for FOXO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOXO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.