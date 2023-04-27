Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $417.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 786,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,023. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $18.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 285,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after buying an additional 40,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 56,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

