Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Update

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,642,800 shares, a growth of 394.0% from the March 31st total of 1,749,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,342,491,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Healthier Choices Management Price Performance

Healthier Choices Management has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

About Healthier Choices Management

Healthier Choices Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of healthy daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Vapor. The Grocery segment offers fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins & supplements, packaged groceries, meat & seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items.

