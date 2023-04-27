Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Update

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,642,800 shares, a growth of 394.0% from the March 31st total of 1,749,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,342,491,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Healthier Choices Management Price Performance
Healthier Choices Management has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.67.
About Healthier Choices Management
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthier Choices Management (HCMC)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Healthier Choices Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthier Choices Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.