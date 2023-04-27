Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 240.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,955,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $34.35.

Insider Activity

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,474,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

