Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $82.49

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.49 and last traded at $83.67, with a volume of 340372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.81.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.
Helen of Troy Trading Down 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62.
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
