Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $82.49

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.49 and last traded at $83.67, with a volume of 340372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

