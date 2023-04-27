Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $8.31

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $7.50. Hello Group shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 471,300 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hello Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Hello Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

