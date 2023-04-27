Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) versus Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Head-To-Head Survey

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Peoples Financial and Heritage Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Commerce has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 83.47%. Given Heritage Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 29.22% 20.17% 1.23% Heritage Commerce 33.46% 10.86% 1.25%

Dividends

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Peoples Financial pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial and Heritage Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $30.60 million 1.85 $8.94 million $2.28 5.31 Heritage Commerce $198.94 million 2.31 $66.56 million $1.09 6.92

Heritage Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. Peoples Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats Peoples Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans. It also offers deposits services, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and Individual Retirement Account accounts. The company was founded on December 18, 1984 and is headquartered in Biloxi, MS.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

