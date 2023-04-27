Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 1,366 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,141 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

