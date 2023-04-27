Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 7,877 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $371.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.85. The firm has a market cap of $277.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

