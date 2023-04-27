Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys New Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,527,000. Markel Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,197,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $261,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $111,762,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $90,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

