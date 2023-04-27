Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $4.62 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $248.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.40. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

