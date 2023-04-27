Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $311.87 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $334.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.75.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

