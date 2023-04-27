Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1,226.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $200.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.00 and a 200 day moving average of $197.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

