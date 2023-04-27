Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 256 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 640,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 299,406 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 378,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after purchasing an additional 268,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 312,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 266,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $128.19 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 224.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.95.

Insider Activity

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.81.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.