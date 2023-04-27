Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 3,095 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ovintiv Stock Down 3.5 %

Several brokerages recently commented on OVV. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

OVV opened at $34.57 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.