Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Trading Up 16.7%

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.75). Approximately 25 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.50).

Hermes Pacific Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3,000.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 137.27.

About Hermes Pacific Investments

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

