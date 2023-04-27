Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 70,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 348,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Hesai Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40.
Hesai Group Company Profile
Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.
