Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 70,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 348,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40.

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

