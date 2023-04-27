Hess (NYSE:HES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hess Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HES traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.56. Hess has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Hess

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $3,831,789.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

