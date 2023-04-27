Hess (NYSE:HES) Announces Earnings Results

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $141.48. 1,469,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.62. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,726,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hess by 474.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

