Highland Peak Capital LLC Invests $15.26 Million in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 185,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,258,000. Super Micro Computer comprises 10.5% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Super Micro Computer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,014,000 after purchasing an additional 95,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after buying an additional 67,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.91. 664,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $119.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $170,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $673,430 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Stories

