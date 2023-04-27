Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Given New GBX 1,610 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,510 ($18.86) to GBX 1,610 ($20.11) in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of HSHPF stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35. Hill & Smith has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

