Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Short Interest Update

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, a growth of 455.9% from the March 31st total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hillstream BioPharma Trading Up 22.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HILS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. 12,516,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,143. Hillstream BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillstream BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Hillstream BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

Separately, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillstream BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

