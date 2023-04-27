Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.68-5.88 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $140.25. 630,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.53.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Argus cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.